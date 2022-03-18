Veriti Management LLC Has $307,000 Stock Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Veriti Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,846 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FANG. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 136.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,213,030 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $209,508,000 after buying an additional 1,279,031 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 97.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,321,328 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $125,090,000 after buying an additional 651,530 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 14.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,813,539 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $455,818,000 after buying an additional 625,959 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 65.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,516,822 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $142,416,000 after buying an additional 600,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the third quarter valued at $38,884,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Diamondback Energy news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.95, for a total value of $472,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas F. Hawkins sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.68, for a total value of $1,101,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,129,765. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FANG opened at $133.88 on Friday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.93 and a twelve month high of $142.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.19.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 32.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 162.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 19.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 19.77%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FANG shares. TD Securities lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $109.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diamondback Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

