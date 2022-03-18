Veriti Management LLC Purchases 729 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Veriti Management LLC grew its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 70.7% in the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 3,057.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 46.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Edison International in the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 968.7% in the third quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on EIX. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Edison International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.29.

Shares of EIX opened at $66.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Edison International has a twelve month low of $54.14 and a twelve month high of $68.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.40. The company has a market cap of $25.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.66.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 140.70%.

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

