Veriti Management LLC Sells 74 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Veriti Management LLC lessened its stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Repligen were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGEN. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Repligen by 1,982.9% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,310,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $378,754,000 after buying an additional 1,247,690 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 2,372.1% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 318,731 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $92,110,000 after purchasing an additional 305,838 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,063,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $307,294,000 after purchasing an additional 217,697 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Repligen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $188,000. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repligen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,318,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Repligen alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RGEN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Repligen from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.63.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.03, for a total value of $396,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $180.89 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $244.66. The firm has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.75 and a beta of 0.91. Repligen Co. has a 52-week low of $156.27 and a 52-week high of $327.32.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $186.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.27 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 19.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Repligen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.