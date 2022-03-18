Verus Financial Partners Inc. Has $1.76 Million Stock Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Verus Financial Partners Inc. lowered its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. HCA Healthcare makes up 0.2% of Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HCA. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 467.3% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,067,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,042,000 after purchasing an additional 879,114 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,756,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,232,000 after purchasing an additional 723,733 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,142,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,504,000 after acquiring an additional 581,603 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 415.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 358,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,078,000 after acquiring an additional 289,130 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1,060.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 223,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,228,000 after acquiring an additional 204,163 shares during the period. 66.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

NYSE:HCA opened at $266.97 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $248.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $248.05. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.91 and a 12 month high of $272.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06. The stock has a market cap of $80.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.61.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.57 by ($0.15). HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 303.35% and a net margin of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $15.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, January 27th that allows the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.04%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 22,198 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.23, for a total value of $5,754,387.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 11,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total transaction of $3,099,418.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,353 shares of company stock valued at $13,888,464. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HCA. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $302.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.21.

HCA Healthcare Profile (Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.