Verus Financial Partners Inc. Purchases 415 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Verus Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 194,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 5.7% of Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $42,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000.
VV stock opened at $202.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $204.12. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $179.46 and a twelve month high of $222.59.
Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (VV)
- Consensus Is These 3 Stocks Are Strong Buys
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
- The Bottom Is In For Williams-Sonoma But Wait to Buy It
- This Is A Buyable Bottom For Homebuilder Lennar
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating).
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.