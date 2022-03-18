Verus Financial Partners Inc. Purchases 415 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Verus Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 194,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 5.7% of Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $42,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000.

VV stock opened at $202.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $204.12. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $179.46 and a twelve month high of $222.59.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

