Verus Financial Partners Inc. Purchases Shares of 883 Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Verus Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 883 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.3% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.9% during the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.5% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 1,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.5% during the third quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADP. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $238.00 price objective (up from $222.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.93.

ADP opened at $213.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $211.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.59. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $182.21 and a 12 month high of $248.96.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 17.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 64.40%.

In related news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 1,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.47, for a total transaction of $351,695.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total value of $508,115.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,161 shares of company stock valued at $927,891 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

