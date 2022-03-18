Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) Director Burt A. Adelman Acquires 4,000 Shares

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating) Director Burt A. Adelman acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.38 per share, with a total value of $85,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

VERV stock opened at $23.17 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.50. Verve Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $78.00.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.10). On average, analysts forecast that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VERV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Verve Therapeutics from $58.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Verve Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verve Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verve Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.33.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Verve Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Verve Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Verve Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Verve Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Verve Therapeutics by 115.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verve Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

