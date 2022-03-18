Viacoin Market Cap Achieves $1.76 Million (VIA)

Viacoin (VIA) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. One Viacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0758 or 0.00000187 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Viacoin has a total market capitalization of $1.76 million and $2,817.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Viacoin has traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.45 or 0.00269960 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00015058 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 33.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001549 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000951 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000461 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Viacoin Profile

Viacoin (CRYPTO:VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Viacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

