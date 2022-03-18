VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CIL) Trading 1.7% Higher

Shares of VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CIL – Get Rating) traded up 1.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $41.72 and last traded at $41.10. 722 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 4,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.41.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.28.

