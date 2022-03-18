Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) Announces Earnings Results

Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:VIRX traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $3.08. 10,882 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,970. Viracta Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.18 and a 52 week high of $13.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 15.78 and a current ratio of 15.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.02.

VIRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Viracta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Viracta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

In other Viracta Therapeutics news, CEO Ivor Royston sold 14,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total transaction of $40,685.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 21,028 shares of company stock valued at $58,458 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Viracta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $375,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Viracta Therapeutics by 1,662.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 53,662 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Viracta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Viracta Therapeutics by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 9,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Viracta Therapeutics by 141.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.12% of the company’s stock.

Viracta Therapeutics

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage, biomarker-directed precision oncology company focused on new medicines for the treatment of virus-associated malignancies. It develops antiviral agent valganciclovir as an oral combination therapy which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for EBV-positive lymphomas.

