Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Viracta Therapeutics Inc. is a precision oncology company targeting virus-associated malignancies. The company is pursuing application of inducible synthetic lethality approach in other EBV-associated malignancies, such as nasopharyngeal carcinoma, gastric carcinoma and other virus-related cancers. Viracta Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Viracta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

NASDAQ:VIRX opened at $3.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.02. Viracta Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.18 and a 52-week high of $13.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 15.78 and a quick ratio of 15.78.

Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.09. As a group, equities analysts predict that Viracta Therapeutics will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Viracta Therapeutics news, CEO Ivor Royston sold 14,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total transaction of $40,685.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 21,028 shares of company stock worth $58,458 over the last 90 days. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $375,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Viracta Therapeutics by 2,273.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 313,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 300,148 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,675,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Viracta Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,491,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Viracta Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $951,000. Institutional investors own 42.12% of the company’s stock.

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage, biomarker-directed precision oncology company focused on new medicines for the treatment of virus-associated malignancies. It develops antiviral agent valganciclovir as an oral combination therapy which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for EBV-positive lymphomas.

