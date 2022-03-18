Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) Receives Sector Perform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

VMUK has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.47) price target on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 245 ($3.19) price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.25) price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Virgin Money UK presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 229.78 ($2.99).

Get Virgin Money UK alerts:

Shares of VMUK stock opened at GBX 174.44 ($2.27) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 189.12 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 188.32. Virgin Money UK has a 12-month low of GBX 151.05 ($1.96) and a 12-month high of GBX 218.70 ($2.84). The firm has a market cap of £2.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.30.

In other news, insider David Duffy sold 4,144 shares of Virgin Money UK stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 164 ($2.13), for a total transaction of £6,796.16 ($8,837.66). Also, insider Clifford Abrahams acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 171 ($2.22) per share, with a total value of £51,300 ($66,710.01).

Virgin Money UK Company Profile (Get Rating)

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Money UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Money UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.