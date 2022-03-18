Virios Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Virios Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.25) earnings per share.

Shares of VIRI traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.53. The stock had a trading volume of 15,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,660. The firm has a market cap of $46.06 million, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of -1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.52. Virios Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $7.45.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Virios Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, CEO Gregory Scott Duncan acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.52 per share, for a total transaction of $27,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director William Pridgen bought 8,827 shares of Virios Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.66 per share, with a total value of $49,960.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 20,007 shares of company stock worth $113,997. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Virios Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $152,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Virios Therapeutics by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 28,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Virios Therapeutics by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Virios Therapeutics by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Virios Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Virios Therapeutics, Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antiviral therapies to treat diseases associated with a viral triggered abnormal immune response. Its lead development candidate is the IMC-1, a fixed dose combination of famciclovir and celecoxib to treat fibromyalgia.

