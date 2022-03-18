Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Price Target Cut to $375.00

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 58.39% from the stock’s current price.

VRTS has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTS opened at $236.76 on Friday. Virtus Investment Partners has a fifty-two week low of $203.76 and a fifty-two week high of $338.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $289.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.57.

Virtus Investment Partners ( NASDAQ:VRTS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $10.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.93 by $0.43. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 36.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Virtus Investment Partners will post 38.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRTS. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 318,906 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $88,584,000 after acquiring an additional 89,161 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the 4th quarter worth $20,103,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the 4th quarter worth $11,884,000. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 338,969 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $100,708,000 after acquiring an additional 38,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 272.5% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 39,649 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $11,780,000 after acquiring an additional 29,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is an asset management company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services to individuals and institutions. It offers financial solutions and products such as mutual funds, managed accounts, institutional, closed-end funds, Virtus variable insurance trust funds, and other portfolio.

