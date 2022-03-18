Vonovia (ETR:VNA) PT Set at €69.00 by Berenberg Bank

Vonovia (ETR:VNA – Get Rating) received a €69.00 ($75.82) price objective from equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 45.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on VNA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €65.00 ($71.43) price target on shares of Vonovia in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €68.90 ($75.71) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €72.00 ($79.12) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €59.00 ($64.84) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €53.00 ($58.24) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vonovia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €63.07 ($69.31).

VNA stock traded up €0.88 ($0.97) during trading on Friday, hitting €47.32 ($52.00). 2,534,271 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,560,000. Vonovia has a one year low of €42.43 ($46.63) and a one year high of €60.96 ($66.99). The stock has a market cap of $36.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €47.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of €50.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.57.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

