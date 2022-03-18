Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) Short Interest Update

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, a decline of 15.6% from the February 13th total of 22,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 7.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,205,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,342,000 after purchasing an additional 79,720 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 5.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 257,595 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after buying an additional 14,049 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 9.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,260 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 2,394 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 16.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,112 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 7,522 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 2.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 246,984 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after buying an additional 6,525 shares during the period.

NYSE IHD opened at $6.49 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.90 and its 200 day moving average is $7.19. Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.94 and a fifty-two week high of $8.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.09%.

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by ING Investment Management Advisors B.V. and Voya Investments, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

