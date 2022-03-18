W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.42 Per Share, Boenning Scattergood Forecasts

W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Boenning Scattergood issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 15th. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Farnam anticipates that the insurance provider will earn $1.42 per share for the quarter. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for W. R. Berkley’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.45 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.64 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.15 EPS.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on WRB. Truist Financial began coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.42.

Shares of NYSE WRB opened at $95.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.22 and a 200-day moving average of $81.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. W. R. Berkley has a fifty-two week low of $70.70 and a fifty-two week high of $96.46.

W. R. Berkley shares are going to split on the morning of Thursday, March 24th. The 3-2 split was announced on Friday, February 25th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, March 23rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Trust acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter valued at $471,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter valued at $101,019,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,981 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total value of $2,007,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is 9.47%.

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

