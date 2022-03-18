Watkin Jones (LON:WJG) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $249.68

Watkin Jones Plc (LON:WJG – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 249.68 ($3.25) and traded as low as GBX 237.50 ($3.09). Watkin Jones shares last traded at GBX 239.50 ($3.11), with a volume of 234,106 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Watkin Jones from GBX 300 ($3.90) to GBX 325 ($4.23) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 282.40 ($3.67).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 249.14 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 245.97. The stock has a market capitalization of £616.07 million and a P/E ratio of 14.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were paid a GBX 5.60 ($0.07) dividend. This is a boost from Watkin Jones’s previous dividend of $2.60. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.07%. Watkin Jones’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.61%.

In other Watkin Jones news, insider Sarah Sergeant bought 9,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 248 ($3.22) per share, with a total value of £24,676 ($32,088.43).

Watkin Jones Plc engages in the development and the management of properties for residential occupation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Student Accommodation, Build to Rent, Residential, and Accommodation Management segments. It is involved in the development of purpose-built student accommodation, build to rent accommodation, and traditional residential property; and management of student accommodation and build to rent property.

