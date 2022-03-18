Wayfair (NYSE:W) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $119.15, but opened at $116.75. Wayfair shares last traded at $115.41, with a volume of 20,644 shares traded.

Specifically, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,114 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $222,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 5,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total transaction of $846,984.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,936 shares of company stock valued at $2,354,577 in the last three months. 27.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

W has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Wayfair from $240.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Wayfair from $225.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Wayfair from $300.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Wayfair from $247.00 to $149.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.75.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $141.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of -87.49 and a beta of 2.90.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 10.52% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. Wayfair’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post -6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in W. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Wayfair by 195.1% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,290,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175,692 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Wayfair by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 3,680,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,258,000 after purchasing an additional 867,799 shares in the last quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,126,000. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. increased its position in Wayfair by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 3,154,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,220,000 after buying an additional 773,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Wayfair in the fourth quarter worth $127,897,000. Institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Company Profile (NYSE:W)

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

