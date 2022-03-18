Wealth Architects LLC Has $5.65 Million Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Wealth Architects LLC raised its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,348 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Tesla comprises 1.0% of Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $5,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Norway Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Tesla by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 35 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 46 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth about $41,000. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Tesla from $262.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays set a $325.00 price objective on Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Guggenheim started coverage on Tesla in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $924.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Tesla from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $940.09.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $871.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $546.98 and a 12 month high of $1,243.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $906.46 and a 200-day moving average of $932.67. The company has a market capitalization of $875.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 177.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 2.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,026.75, for a total value of $1,283,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,100 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,160.85, for a total value of $1,276,935.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 663,187 shares of company stock valued at $602,321,320. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

