Wealth Architects LLC Sells 169 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Wealth Architects LLC lessened its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,076 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Visa by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,591,271 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,198,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370,237 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,355,192 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $9,434,618,000 after buying an additional 646,198 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,855,078 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,410,682,000 after buying an additional 849,919 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 11.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,190,566 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,165,699,000 after buying an additional 2,446,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Fund Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 41.8% during the third quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 19,939,311 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,441,482,000 after buying an additional 5,881,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.11, for a total transaction of $1,462,027.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total transaction of $2,024,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,203 shares of company stock valued at $5,832,225. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.54.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $213.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $215.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.85. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.67 and a 1-year high of $252.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.83%.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

