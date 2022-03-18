Wealth Architects LLC Sells 95 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Wealth Architects LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,400 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Target by 458.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 134 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in Target by 107.5% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Target during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on TGT. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Target from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $262.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Target presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.05.

In other Target news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.87, for a total transaction of $453,169.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total value of $6,490,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $220.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $176.68 and a 12 month high of $268.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $214.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.70.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.33. Target had a return on equity of 47.35% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 14.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.59%.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

