Weber Inc (NYSE:WEBR) Short Interest Up 22.6% in February

Weber Inc (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,060,000 shares, a growth of 22.6% from the February 13th total of 5,760,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 514,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.7 days. Currently, 42.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, CEO Chris M. Scherzinger bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $199,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan T. Congalton bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.59 per share, for a total transaction of $105,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Weber by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,082,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,996,000 after acquiring an additional 267,954 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new stake in Weber in the third quarter valued at $13,193,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Weber by 707.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 473,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,121,000 after acquiring an additional 414,801 shares in the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Weber by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 339,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,386,000 after acquiring an additional 130,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Weber by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 291,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,770,000 after acquiring an additional 92,492 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on WEBR shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Weber from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weber from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Weber from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Weber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Weber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Weber currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.42.

Shares of Weber stock opened at $11.62 on Friday. Weber has a 52-week low of $8.56 and a 52-week high of $20.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.35.

Weber (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $283.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.78 million. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Weber will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th.

About Weber (Get Rating)

WEBER INC. is a barbecue brand. It offers a comprehensive, innovative product portfolio, including charcoal, gas, pellet and electric grills, smokers and accessories designed to help outdoor cooking enthusiasts. WEBER INC. is headquartered in Palatine, IL.

