Wedbush Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX)

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $32.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FHTX. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Foghorn Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of FHTX opened at $12.97 on Thursday. Foghorn Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.01 and a fifty-two week high of $24.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.99.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FHTX. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 149.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 980,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,460,000 after buying an additional 586,487 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Foghorn Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,770,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Foghorn Therapeutics by 67.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 683,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,296,000 after purchasing an additional 276,444 shares during the period. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Foghorn Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,866,000. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in Foghorn Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,361,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

