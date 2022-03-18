Wedbush Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX)

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $32.00 price objective on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FHTX. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Foghorn Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 11th.
Shares of FHTX opened at $12.97 on Thursday. Foghorn Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.01 and a fifty-two week high of $24.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.99.
About Foghorn Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Foghorn Therapeutics (FHTX)
- James River Group Stock is Worth Taking a Closer Look
- 2 Intriguing Stock Splits to Buy Now
- Consensus Is These 3 Stocks Are Strong Buys
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Foghorn Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foghorn Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.