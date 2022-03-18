Wejo Group Ltd (NASDAQ:WEJO) Short Interest Up 18.7% in February

Wejo Group Ltd (NASDAQ:WEJO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 751,100 shares, a growth of 18.7% from the February 13th total of 633,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 690,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Wejo Group in the fourth quarter worth about $341,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Wejo Group in the fourth quarter worth about $291,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Wejo Group in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in Wejo Group in the fourth quarter worth about $49,579,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Wejo Group in the fourth quarter worth about $3,420,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.04% of the company’s stock.

WEJO stock opened at $3.78 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.19. Wejo Group has a 1-year low of $2.78 and a 1-year high of $19.90.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Wejo Group in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Wejo Group in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Wejo is a provider of connected vehicle data. Wejo, formerly known as Virtuoso Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

