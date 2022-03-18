Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Price Target to $41.00

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Range Resources from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Range Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Range Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Range Resources from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Range Resources from a c- rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.81.

Shares of RRC opened at $26.92 on Monday. Range Resources has a 12 month low of $8.47 and a 12 month high of $28.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.01. The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.06.

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $871.99 million. Range Resources had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The business’s revenue was up 161.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Range Resources will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Range Resources announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas exploration company to purchase up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Range Resources by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 240,586 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,291,000 after buying an additional 22,159 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Range Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $185,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Range Resources by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 238,644 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,255,000 after acquiring an additional 18,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Range Resources by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 339,107 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,046,000 after acquiring an additional 8,071 shares during the period. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

