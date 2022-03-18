Wells Fargo & Company Trims Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) Target Price to $21.00

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $29.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on YOU. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Clear Secure from $54.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clear Secure from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clear Secure presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Shares of YOU opened at $21.40 on Tuesday. Clear Secure has a 52 week low of $18.79 and a 52 week high of $65.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.54.

In other Clear Secure news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 71,980 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.97 per share, with a total value of $1,509,420.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders bought 1,188,102 shares of company stock worth $29,152,192.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Clear Secure during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Clear Secure during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Clear Secure during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Clear Secure by 611.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Clear Secure during the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. 54.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clear Secure, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Alclear Holdings LLC that provides a member-centric secure identity platform using biometric data in the United States. The company's secure identity platform uses biometrics to automate the identity verification process through CLEAR lanes in airports.

