Wells Fargo & Company Trims SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Target Price to $38.00

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $38.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.88% from the stock’s current price.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on S. Loop Capital lowered their target price on SentinelOne from $82.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on SentinelOne from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on SentinelOne in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on SentinelOne from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on SentinelOne in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SentinelOne presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.27.
S stock opened at $37.67 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.65. SentinelOne has a 52 week low of $29.30 and a 52 week high of $78.53.
In other SentinelOne news, COO Nicholas Warner sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 69,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total value of $3,338,912.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 294,116 shares of company stock worth $13,560,373 over the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in SentinelOne by 107.2% in the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SentinelOne by 142.7% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 555,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,750,000 after purchasing an additional 326,498 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of SentinelOne by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 82,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,142,000 after purchasing an additional 17,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the 4th quarter valued at $1,200,000. Institutional investors own 59.88% of the company’s stock.
SentinelOne Company Profile (Get Rating)
SentinelOne’s cybersecurity solutions encompass AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform.
