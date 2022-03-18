Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.870-$0.910 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.890. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NASDAQ WEN traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.58. The stock had a trading volume of 12,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,298,420. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.44. Wendy’s has a twelve month low of $20.23 and a twelve month high of $29.46.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $473.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Wendy’s will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This is an increase from Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is 56.18%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America started coverage on Wendy’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an underperform rating on the stock. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WEN. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Wendy’s during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wendy’s during the fourth quarter worth about $272,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Wendy’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $296,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Wendy’s by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,061 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Wendy’s by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. 70.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wendy's

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

