Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research lowered Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $99.86.

Shares of WAB stock opened at $94.22 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.33. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 1-year low of $73.43 and a 1-year high of $99.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a PE ratio of 31.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies ( NYSE:WAB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 7.13%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.27%.

In related news, Director Albert J. Neupaver sold 55,877 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total transaction of $5,408,893.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David L. Deninno sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.36, for a total value of $476,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,889 shares of company stock worth $6,363,538 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 236.1% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 197,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,168,000 after buying an additional 138,551 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 137,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,691,000 after buying an additional 41,071 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 93.7% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 76,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,612,000 after buying an additional 37,100 shares during the period. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 26.9% during the third quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 37,708 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 4.3% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 138,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,942,000 after buying an additional 5,753 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the Freight and Transit segments. The Freight segment builds new locomotives, manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives, rebuilds freight locomotives, supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services, and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

