Westshore Terminals Investment (OTCMKTS:WTSHF) PT Raised to C$30.00 at TD Securities

Westshore Terminals Investment (OTCMKTS:WTSHF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WTSHF opened at $24.52 on Monday. Westshore Terminals Investment has a 12 month low of $13.24 and a 12 month high of $24.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.16.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.1946 per share. This represents a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

Westshore Terminals Investment Corp. operates as a holding company, which is engaged in the coal storage and loading terminal business. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

