Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

WEYS stock opened at $23.97 on Friday. Weyco Group has a 1 year low of $19.53 and a 1 year high of $25.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.55. The firm has a market cap of $233.71 million, a P/E ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 0.54.

Get Weyco Group alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Weyco Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,497 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in Weyco Group by 75.8% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 22,003 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 9,487 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Weyco Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 39,307 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Weyco Group by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,124 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 4,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Weyco Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,120 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weyco Group, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of footwear for men, women and children. It operates through the following segments: North American Wholesale Operations and North American Retail Operations. The North American Wholesale Operations segment includes selling products to department stores and specialty shops in the United States and Canada.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Weyco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.