WH Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WHGLY) Short Interest Update

WH Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WHGLY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 53,200 shares, an increase of 17.4% from the February 13th total of 45,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

OTCMKTS WHGLY opened at $12.06 on Friday. WH Group has a 12 month low of $10.79 and a 12 month high of $19.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.59 and a 200-day moving average of $13.60.

WH Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the production, wholesale, and retail sale of meat products in China, the United States, and Europe. The company operates through Packaged Meats, Pork, and Others segments. It is also involved in the slaughtering, wholesale, and retail sale of fresh and frozen pork; and hog farming activities.

