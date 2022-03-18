Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM) Senior Officer Sells C$2,825,187.83 in Stock

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM – Get Rating) Senior Officer Haytham Henry Hodaly sold 47,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$60.05, for a total value of C$2,825,187.83.

Shares of TSE WPM opened at C$60.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$27.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.29. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a twelve month low of C$45.76 and a twelve month high of C$64.63. The company has a quick ratio of 8.00, a current ratio of 8.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$54.23 and a 200 day moving average of C$53.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 26.75%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WPM shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals to C$70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals to C$57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$51.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Peel Hunt decreased their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$77.00 to C$70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$66.50.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 23 operating mining assets and 10 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

