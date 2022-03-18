Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM) Senior Officer Sells C$2,825,187.83 in Stock

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM – Get Rating) Senior Officer Haytham Henry Hodaly sold 47,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$60.05, for a total value of C$2,825,187.83.
Shares of TSE WPM opened at C$60.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$27.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.29. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a twelve month low of C$45.76 and a twelve month high of C$64.63. The company has a quick ratio of 8.00, a current ratio of 8.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$54.23 and a 200 day moving average of C$53.30.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 26.75%.
Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 23 operating mining assets and 10 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.
