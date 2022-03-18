WhiteCoin Market Capitalization Achieves $391.77 Million (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for $0.53 or 0.00001275 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, WhiteCoin has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $391.77 million and $5.96 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.26 or 0.00073270 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00014510 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005084 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000924 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001032 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

