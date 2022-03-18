Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.980-$1.020 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WSR. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Whitestone REIT from $10.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Whitestone REIT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

NYSE:WSR opened at $12.78 on Friday. Whitestone REIT has a 1 year low of $7.56 and a 1 year high of $13.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $628.14 million, a PE ratio of 49.16 and a beta of 1.20.

Whitestone REIT ( NYSE:WSR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.16). Whitestone REIT had a return on equity of 2.73% and a net margin of 9.61%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Whitestone REIT will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Whitestone REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 165.39%.

Whitestone REIT engages in the operation of commercial properties in culturally diverse markets of major metropolitan areas. The company was founded on August 20, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

