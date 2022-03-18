Whittier Trust Co. Acquires 995 Shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,271 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in RPM International were worth $3,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of RPM International in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Tobam bought a new position in shares of RPM International in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of RPM International in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of RPM International by 119.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 958 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon International Investment CORP bought a new position in shares of RPM International in the 3rd quarter worth about $168,000. 79.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RPM International alerts:

In other news, Director Elizabeth F. Whited purchased 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $92.09 per share, with a total value of $55,254.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 5,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.91, for a total transaction of $511,479.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

RPM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised RPM International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on RPM International from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on RPM International from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Vertical Research lowered RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised RPM International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.71.

RPM stock opened at $82.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.86. RPM International Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.11 and a 52-week high of $101.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.63.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.04). RPM International had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 26.54%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. RPM International’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RPM International Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.85%.

About RPM International (Get Rating)

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG), Performance Coatings Group (PCG), Consumer Group, and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.