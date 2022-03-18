Whittier Trust Co. Buys 1,838 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 82,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $5,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BRO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,149,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 232.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 106,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,634,000 after purchasing an additional 74,083 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $300,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 497,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,418,000 after purchasing an additional 25,259 shares during the last quarter. 74.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BRO opened at $68.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.86 and a beta of 0.74. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.54 and a 52-week high of $70.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.08.

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $738.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.36 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $0.1025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.81%.

In other news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $61.53 per share, for a total transaction of $123,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BRO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.11.

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

