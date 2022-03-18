Whittier Trust Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Whittier Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 348,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,208 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 1.3% of Whittier Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $77,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.9% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 78,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,203,000 after acquiring an additional 8,333 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 22,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 35,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,930,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 76.9% during the third quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 12,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 5,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 284,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $205.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.23. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $187.92 and a 1-year high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

