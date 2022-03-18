Whittier Trust Co. Grows Stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 72,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $3,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Portland General Electric by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 645,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,330,000 after purchasing an additional 139,964 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Portland General Electric during the third quarter worth $1,031,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Portland General Electric during the third quarter worth $425,000. Man Group plc increased its position in Portland General Electric by 212.8% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 26,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 17,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Portland General Electric by 494.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 652,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,684,000 after buying an additional 543,221 shares in the last quarter. 92.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Portland General Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

In related news, VP Larry Neal Bekkedahl sold 2,500 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total value of $136,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kathryn Jean Jackson sold 5,000 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total value of $243,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

POR stock opened at $53.99 on Friday. Portland General Electric has a 52-week low of $45.40 and a 52-week high of $55.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.44.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $608.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Portland General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.24%.

About Portland General Electric (Get Rating)

Portland General Electric Co engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The firm also sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.