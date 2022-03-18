Whittier Trust Co. Grows Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 238,447 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,708 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up approximately 0.8% of Whittier Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $49,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,268,823 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,760,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,663 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,486,194 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,650,568,000 after purchasing an additional 350,521 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,817,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,659,440,000 after purchasing an additional 165,235 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,600,605 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $552,057,000 after purchasing an additional 387,447 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,119,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $449,857,000 after purchasing an additional 696,459 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $264.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $228.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.57.

Shares of HON opened at $191.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $196.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.94. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.42 and a 52 week high of $236.86. The stock has a market cap of $131.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.74 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 16.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.49%.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

