Whittier Trust Co. Has $21.91 Million Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,101 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,016 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $21,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 3.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,318,306 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,375,954,000 after buying an additional 397,082 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,186,743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $613,049,000 after buying an additional 84,241 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 8.2% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,791,538 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $538,432,000 after buying an additional 211,905 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 7.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,999,909 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $385,743,000 after buying an additional 145,645 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 5.2% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,487,261 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $286,863,000 after buying an additional 73,499 shares during the period. 94.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FRC. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on First Republic Bank from $225.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group cut their price target on First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded First Republic Bank from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on First Republic Bank from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.80.

Shares of First Republic Bank stock opened at $168.93 on Friday. First Republic Bank has a 1 year low of $155.67 and a 1 year high of $222.86. The firm has a market cap of $29.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $174.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The bank reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.10. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 27.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 8.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 26th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.47%.

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

