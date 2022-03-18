Whittier Trust Co. Has $24.24 Million Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 281,620 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,653 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $24,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 4.2% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 4.8% during the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 3.6% during the third quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 6.6% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on RTX. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.85.

In related news, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 5,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total value of $499,984.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 15,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total value of $1,416,595.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,749 shares of company stock worth $3,344,416. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of RTX opened at $97.75 on Friday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $74.63 and a 12-month high of $104.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.97 and its 200 day moving average is $89.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $145.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.25.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.38%.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

