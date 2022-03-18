Whittier Trust Co. Has $3.56 Million Stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,643 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $3,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 27,116 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at $527,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 374.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,679 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,373,000 after buying an additional 38,410 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 1,251.1% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,189 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 24,190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,664,000 after buying an additional 3,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DRI opened at $130.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.43. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.04 and a 12-month high of $164.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $138.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.20.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 76,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total transaction of $11,691,355.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director M Shan Atkins sold 3,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total transaction of $471,916.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $162.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price (down previously from $156.00) on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.35.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

