Whittier Trust Co. Has $4.63 Million Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,321 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $4,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 1,092.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 961.5% during the 3rd quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 276 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 137.9% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 105.5% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 298 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $189.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.41. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $168.74 and a 12-month high of $239.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 34.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.845 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.56%.

NXPI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.24.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

