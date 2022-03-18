Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Boosts Stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 89,748 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 4,911 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $11,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the third quarter worth $26,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 86.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 294 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 96.8% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 305 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 45.2% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 443 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $119.93 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.90. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.34 and a 52-week high of $149.78. The firm has a market cap of $82.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The Blackstone Group ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.37. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $1.45 dividend. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.25%.

In other The Blackstone Group news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $126.21 per share, with a total value of $631,050.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 9,629 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.21, for a total transaction of $579,762.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 585,233 shares of company stock worth $37,879,695. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on BX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Blackstone Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.40.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

