Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Buys 253 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,829 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the third quarter worth $5,244,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 2.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,671,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,457,000 after purchasing an additional 104,762 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 4.0% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 392,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,456,000 after purchasing an additional 15,225 shares in the last quarter. Nepsis Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 46.8% in the third quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 47,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 15,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 10.8% in the third quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 1,041,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,327,000 after purchasing an additional 101,582 shares in the last quarter. 73.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.89.

GIS stock opened at $63.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.21. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.67 and a 52 week high of $69.95. The company has a market capitalization of $38.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.52.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06). General Mills had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 56.20%.

In related news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $97,727.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 47,306 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total transaction of $3,072,997.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,298 shares of company stock valued at $5,130,301 in the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

