Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Buys 2,808 Shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,634 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,808 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,105,762 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $398,724,000 after buying an additional 568,089 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,644,506 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,890,000 after purchasing an additional 39,649 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,299,259 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,910,000 after purchasing an additional 88,814 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,164,988 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,305,000 after purchasing an additional 114,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,124,203 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,300,000 after purchasing an additional 37,380 shares in the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PRGS opened at $45.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.47. Progress Software Co. has a twelve month low of $41.06 and a twelve month high of $53.99.

Progress Software ( NASDAQ:PRGS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The software maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $143.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.12 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 39.12%. Sell-side analysts expect that Progress Software Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PRGS. StockNews.com raised shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Progress Software from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Progress Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

