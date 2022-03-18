Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Cuts Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lessened its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,925,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,564,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077,946 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,635,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,685,000 after buying an additional 308,383 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,781,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,129,000 after buying an additional 318,575 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 124.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,194,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,775,000 after buying an additional 3,435,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,799,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,313,000 after buying an additional 898,413 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director John P. Bilbrey sold 4,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total value of $386,771.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 40,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total value of $3,365,299.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 127,080 shares of company stock worth $10,443,094. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CL opened at $75.13 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $73.34 and a one year high of $85.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.15 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 308.71% and a net margin of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 70.31%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

