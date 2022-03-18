Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Grows Holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,713 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,780 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort were worth $2,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCRI. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,073,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,888,000 after buying an additional 53,121 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 206,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,832,000 after buying an additional 50,252 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 110.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 89,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,026,000 after buying an additional 47,158 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort during the 3rd quarter worth $3,085,000. Finally, Lodge Hill Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC now owns 161,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,789,000 after purchasing an additional 35,064 shares during the last quarter. 63.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCRI opened at $85.40 on Friday. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.35 and a 1-year high of $86.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.58 and a 200-day moving average of $70.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.63.

Monarch Casino & Resort ( NASDAQ:MCRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.12. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 16.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MCRI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $83.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

About Monarch Casino & Resort

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel & casino facility in Reno, Nevada and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The Atlantis features casino space, guest rooms, food outlets, espresso and pastry bars, health spas and salons, retail outlets offering clothing and traditional gift shop merchandise, family entertainment centers, banquets, and convention and meeting room spaces.

